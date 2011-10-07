Mexico's Mexichem sees sales up 22 pct in Q3

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Plastic pipe maker and chemical conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it sees third-quarter sales rising 22 percent from the same period last year as it consolidates recent acquisitions.
Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) said in a statement that according to preliminary estimates, sales would rise to 12.313 billion pesos ($915 million) in the July to September period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are seen up 2 percent to 2.508 billion pesos.
The company has grown by buying up companies, including Policyd and Platicos Rex, and Alphagary during the last year. ($1 = 13.4550 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.