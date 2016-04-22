OFFICIAL CORRECTED-Mexichem declares force majeure on internal contract post blast - CEO

MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexichem has declared
force majeure on one internal contract in the wake of a blast at
a petrochemical plant that killed at least 24 people, the
company's Chief Executive Officer Antonio Carrillo said in an
interview on Friday.
Carrillo had previously said the company declared force
majeure on "a few contracts", but then later clarified it was
one internal contract between Mexichem and its joint venture
with Pemex, Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo (PMV).
He added that Mexichem would have a better idea
of the impact of the blast on the company in the coming weeks.
