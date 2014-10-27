版本:
Mexico's Mexichem reports $47.62 million 3rd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Monday posted a $47.62 million third-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill and higher revenue.

The company reported a loss of $61.65 million in the year-earlier period, when it was hurt by restructuring charges and a dip in revenue and core profit due to lower prices for its cooling gases. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
