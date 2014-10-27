Mexico's Mexichem reports $47.62 million 3rd-qtr profit

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Monday posted a $47.62 million third-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill and higher revenue.
The company reported a loss of $61.65 million in the year-earlier period, when it was hurt by restructuring charges and a dip in revenue and core profit due to lower prices for its cooling gases. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT