Mexichem says may appeal USITC decision on China refrigerant

MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexican chemicals and
plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Wednesday said it
may appeal a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission
(USITC ) that ruled out imposing duties or tariffs on
refrigerant gases from China.
The USITC earlier on Wednesday determined that imports of a
refrigerant from China had not harmed U.S. industry.
Mexichem said in a statement that it was considering
appealing USITC's decision which went against a determination by
the U.S. Department of Commerce that the Chinese imports were
subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair
value.
Mexichem said in the statement that its refrigerant gases
business represented 3 percent of its sales.
Analysts from Credit Suisse said in a report that Mexichem
shares would likely fall on the news since the company
management had been optimistic about the possibility of duties
being slapped on Chinese imports.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)