Anheuser-Busch InBev to list shares in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 31 The world's largest beer
maker Anheuser-Busch Inbev on Wednesday said it plans
to list shares in Mexico in the coming months.
The company, which made the announcement when it reported
better-than-expected second-quarter results, completed its
acquisition of Mexico's Grupo Modelo in June.
Corona-maker Modelo, Mexico's biggest brewer,
is still listed on Mexico's stock exchange but AB InBev owns
nearly all Modelo's shares following the acquisition.
AB InBev has numerous minor listings in Europe alongside its
principal listing in Brussels and American Depositary
Receipts listed in New York.
The maker of Budweiser, Beck's and Stella Artois did not
give any details about its planned Mexico listing.