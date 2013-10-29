Mexican bank Actinver prepares follow-on offer for December

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexican financial group Actinver will hold a follow-on share offering for nearly nine percent of the company in December.

Actinver said in a filing with the Mexican exchange dated Oct. 28 it would offer 58.075 million shares, or 8.86 percent of its capital, which at Tuesday's closing price of 14.57 pesos would be worth about 846 million pesos ($66 million).

The offering from the brokerage and bank was tentatively set for Dec. 10, the filing said. Two-thirds of the funds will be used to capitalize Banco Actinver with the rest set for new businesses.