Mexican bank Actinver raises $53 million in follow-on offering

MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexican bank Actinver on Wednesday said it raised 690 million pesos ($53.27 million) in a follow-on share offering.

The bank said it sold 49,462,365 shares, representing 8.69 percent of its capital, at a price of 13.95 pesos.

Actinver said in October it would sell the shares to capitalize Banco Actinver and fund new businesses.