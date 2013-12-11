Mexican bank Actinver raises $53 million in follow-on offering

BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexican bank Actinver on Wednesday said it raised 690 million pesos ($53.27 million) in a follow-on share offering.
The bank said it sold 49,462,365 shares, representing 8.69 percent of its capital, at a price of 13.95 pesos.
Actinver said in October it would sell the shares to capitalize Banco Actinver and fund new businesses.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.