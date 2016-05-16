Mexico's AHMSA says judge lifts suspension of payments after 17 years

MONTERREY, Mexico May 16 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, said on Monday a judge approved its $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan, bringing to an end a 17-year suspension of payments.

AHMSA, which was barred from the local bourse in 1999 after it stopped paying its creditors, said a majority of debt-holders agreed to swap debt for common shares in the company. As a result, AHMSA said its total debt burden would be in the region of $400 million.

The company said the end of the suspension of payments would allow it to re-enter capital markets to fund future projects.

