Mexico's AHMSA says judge lifts suspension of payments after 17 years

MONTERREY, Mexico May 16 Altos Hornos de Mexico
(AHMSA), one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, said on
Monday a judge approved its $1.7 billion debt restructuring
plan, bringing to an end a 17-year suspension of payments.
AHMSA, which was barred from the local bourse in 1999 after
it stopped paying its creditors, said a majority of debt-holders
agreed to swap debt for common shares in the company. As a
result, AHMSA said its total debt burden would be in the region
of $400 million.
The company said the end of the suspension of payments would
allow it to re-enter capital markets to fund future projects.
