版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 22:38 BJT

Mexico fines airlines for wrongly charging for checked bags

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's Profeco federal consumer protection agency said on Tuesday that it has fined five airlines for wrongly charging passengers for their first checked bag on flights from Mexico City to the United States and Canada.

It levied fines totaling 22.4 million Mexican pesos ($1.24 million) on Volaris, Interjet, Aeromexico, VivaAerobus and JetBlue Airways for the charges, which violated federal consumer protection and civil aviation rules.

Profeco said that it was investigating United Airlines and American Airlines for the same practices, adding it expected to resolve the inquiry in the coming days.

"The penalized airlines were found to have engaged in misleading advertising, discriminatory acts, abusive clauses in their membership contracts and other practices that violate the rights of passengers," said Profeco.

According to recent changes to Mexico's federal consumer protection and civil aviation laws, passengers have a right to transport, free of charge, one checked bag of up to 25 kilograms (55 pounds) and up to two carry-on bags of no more than 10 kilograms on domestic and international flights originating in Mexico. ($1 = 17.9970 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Rigby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐