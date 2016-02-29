Mexico regulator says capital's airport slots anti-competitive

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 The way that take-off and landing slots at Mexico City's airport are assigned is anti-competitive and negatively affects the cost of services, Mexico's federal competition commission said on Monday.
The investigative arm of the commission, known as Cofece, proposed that a reserve fund be created for slots that had not been assigned correctly, which could then be distributed to help smaller airlines and new entrants.
Carlos Mena, head of the investigative arm, told a news conference that in 2014, two airlines - which he did not name - concentrated 65 percent of the landing and take-off slots.
The investigative arm's recommendations will now be presented to the Cofece board, and time given for interested parties, airlines such as Aeromexico, Interjet and Volaris, as well as the airport authority, to respond.
The Cofece board can then publish final measures.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento Editing by W Simon)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.