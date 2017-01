MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's federal competition commission (Cofece) approved Aeromexico's deal with Delta with certain conditions, Aeromexico said in a statement on Monday.

Aeromexico and Delta are seeking a broader alliance, and they have asked the U.S. government for immunity from antitrust law so they can coordinate better flight connection times and prices.

(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)