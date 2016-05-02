UPDATE 2-Mexico competition watchdog approves Aeromexico-Delta joint venture

(Updates with competition watchdog statement on routes)
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's federal competition
commission approved Aeromexico's $1.5 billion joint venture with
Delta Airlines with certain conditions, Aeromexico said in a
filing on Monday.
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV and Delta Airlines
Inc are seeking a broad alliance and had asked the
commission, known as Cofece, for antitrust immunity in order to
coordinate prices, capacity and schedules. The two carriers are
still awaiting U.S. government approval.
The tie-up ultimately will strengthen the airlines' position
in the world's second-largest cross-border market, helping them
vie for U.S. vacationers, business executives and travelers
visiting friends and family in either country.
One of Cofece's conditions is that eight pairs of slots in
the Mexico City airport must be given up, Aeromexico said in a
filing to Mexico's stock exchange.
Asked about the slots, a spokesman for Aeromexico said the
company did not have more information.
Cofece said Delta and Aeromexico would not be able to keep
assigned routes where they coincide, and that one of the two
would have to give them up.
A spokeswoman for Delta said the company could not comment
on Cofece's approval until the government review process
formally concludes.
Mexico's Senate last week approved an air transport deal
with the United States that was a prerequisite to the Aeromexico
and Delta joint venture. The agreement will allow airlines to
open new routes between the two countries and will permit an
unlimited number of flights.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Veronica Gomez in Mexico City
and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Dan
Grebler)