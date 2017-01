Mexico's ICA to bid to build 3 runways of new $13 bln airport - sources

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's top builder, ICA, is planning to bid for a contract to build three runways for a new $13 billion airport for Mexico City, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The new airport project is aimed at eventually turning Mexico City into a major regional air hub with six runways serving up to 120 million passengers a year.

ICA CEO Alonso Quintana was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)