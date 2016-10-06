Mexico's ICA presents bid to build airport terminal foundation

MONTERREY, Mexico Oct 6 Embattled Mexican
construction firm ICA on Thursday presented a proposal to build
the foundation of a terminal building at Mexico City's new
airport, a tender sought by 15 other companies and consortia,
Mexico's government airport operator said.
The bid was made by ICA, which is currently trying
to restructure its debt, through several of its subsidiaries for
about 7.5 billion pesos ($390 million).
The Airport Group of Mexico City (GACM) was set to
tentatively release the results of the tender on Oct. 21 after
reviewing proposals.
ICA, whose shares fell 0.73 percent on the local bourse
Thursday, participated unsuccessfully in tenders for the
construction of two runways at the airport in a consortium with
Portugal's Mota Engil in August.
ICA, which has struggled under a high dollar-denominated
debt load and a dwindling stream of projects, said its
consolidated debt burden at the end of the latest quarter was
64.6 billion pesos, down 4.53 percent from Dec. 31, 2015.
A consortium formed by Isolux de Mexico and Corsan-Corviam
has submitted the lowest bid to build the terminal foundation,
for approximately 4.9 billion pesos, while Gami Engineering and
Facilities has submitted the highest bid for around 8.4 billion
pesos.
($1 = 19.2252 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Natalie Schachar;
Editing by Sandra Maler)