2016年 12月 8日

Carlos Slim, Acciona, ICA and FCC make bid for Mexico City airport

MEXICO CITY Dec 7 A consortium including Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso and FCC, Spanish firm Acciona and cash-strapped builder ICA presented a joint bid on Wednesday to build a terminal at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

