ICA and Slim's Carso in consortium to build Mexico airport-industry

BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican construction firms including Grupo Ica and Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso have formed a consortium to bid on contracts to build a new airport for Mexico City, the head of construction industry group CMIC Luis Zarate said on Tuesday.
The government last week unveiled plans for the $9.15 billion airport which will eventually boast six runways.
British architect Norman Foster and Fernando Romero, Slim's son-in-law, won a contract to design the airport, which aims to reduce congestion and make Mexico City more competitive.
The nine builders, which also include Coconal, La Peninsular, Teya, Tradeco, Prodemex, Gia and Marhnos, have each taken stakes in a holding company and will take 6-month-long turns heading the consortium, Zarate said.
He added that the team was most likely to win contracts to build the runways and the terminal buildings. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
* Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director and grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations