Mexico's ICA to bid for Mexico City airport contracts -report

MONTERREY, July 7 Mexican construction firm ICA
will bid to build runways and a terminal at Mexico City's new
airport, local media reported on Thursday.
Luis Zarate, chief executive of ICA, told the
newspaper La Jornada that the firm will present documents to
participate in a runway bid with a consortium of domestic and
foreign firms on Aug. 8.
"It's a project that interests us ... it is a challenge for
Mexican engineering and we have the ability to do it," Zarate
was quoted as saying.
ICA was not immediately available for comment.
Last month, ICA got a $215 million credit from investment
firm Fintech, which ICA will use to finance new contracts while
negotiating with creditors to restructure its heavy debt load.
The new airport, President Enrique Pena Nieto's landmark
infrastructure venture, is aimed at turning Mexico City into a
major regional hub that handles around 50 million passengers a
year from 2020 when it is slated to open.
