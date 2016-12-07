Group led by Slim's Carso offers low bid for airport terminal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 7 A consortium including Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso and FCC, Spanish firm Acciona and cash-strapped builder ICA presented the lowest bid on Wednesday to build a terminal at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport.
The Carso-led group submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) for the terminal tender, the Mexican government said. The winner will be announced on Jan. 6.
A group led by Mota Engil presented a bid for 90.073 billion pesos while a group led by Omega offered 87.5 billion pesos. ($1 = 20.3875 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.