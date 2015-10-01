Telco unit of Mexico's Alfa to merge with Axtel

MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexican telecommunications firms Alestra, a unit of industrial conglomerate Alfa, and Axtel announced they would merge on Thursday to better rival Carlos Slim's America Movil, which currently dominates the market.

Axtel would remain independently traded, and would issue new stock to leave Alfa 51 percent of the new company, the two firms said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Tomas Sarmiento)