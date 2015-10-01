Telco unit of Mexico's Alfa to merge with Axtel

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexican telecommunications firms Alestra, a unit of industrial conglomerate Alfa, and Axtel announced they would merge on Thursday to better rival Carlos Slim's America Movil, which currently dominates the market.
Axtel would remain independently traded, and would issue new stock to leave Alfa 51 percent of the new company, the two firms said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Tomas Sarmiento)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.