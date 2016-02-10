版本:
Mexico's Alfa sees 2016 profit growth in all units except Newpek

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican conglomerate Alfa expects single-digit growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in all of its businesses except energy services unit Newpek in 2016, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Leal told reporters on Wednesday.

Alfa on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit on lower financial costs and U.S.-dollar-denominated sales.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

