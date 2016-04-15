Mexico's Alfa updates guidance, sees EBITDA of $2.342 bln in 2016

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Friday issued updated guidance for 2016, forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.342 billion, or a six percent increase on 2015, taking into account one-off items.
The Monterrey-based company also said in a statement that it saw 2016 revenues of $16.252 billion and capital expenditure of $1.435 billion. (Writing by Dave Graham)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: