Mexico's Alfa updates guidance, sees EBITDA of $2.342 bln in 2016

MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Friday issued updated guidance for 2016, forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.342 billion, or a six percent increase on 2015, taking into account one-off items.

The Monterrey-based company also said in a statement that it saw 2016 revenues of $16.252 billion and capital expenditure of $1.435 billion. (Writing by Dave Graham)