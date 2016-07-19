Mexico's Alfa trims 2016 sales outlook, raises EBITDA forecast

MONTERREY, July 19 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday cut its 2016 sales forecast by 0.5 percent to $16.170 billion while raising its outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year by more than 1 percent to $2.371 billion.

Alfa filed the update in a statement with the Mexican stock exchange. On Monday, Alfa posted a sharp drop in profits in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)