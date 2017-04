Mexico's Alfa reports sharp rise in second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Monday its second-quarter profit soared from a weak year-earlier period.

The company, which manufactures car parts and refrigerated foods as well as petrochemicals, said profit rose to 1.915 billion pesos ($147.5 million) from 49 million pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)