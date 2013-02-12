版本:
中国
REFILE-Mexico's Alfa profit jumps in Q4 compared to year earlier

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday posted a fourth quarter profit of 1.497 billion pesos ($116.3 million), up from a gain of 952.6 million pesos in the year earlier period, the company said.
