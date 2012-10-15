版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 01:43 BJT

Mexico's Alfa posts Q3 profit vs loss yr ago

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted on Monday a third-quarter profit of 2.794 billion pesos, compared to a loss of 508.9 million pesos in the year-ago period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐