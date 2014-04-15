Mexico's Alfa reports sharp drop in first-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell 35 percent.

The company, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and other products, said profit fell to 1.698 billion pesos ($130 million) from 2.631 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)