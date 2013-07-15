版本:
Mexico's Alfa says second-quarter profit plummets

MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday said its second-quarter profit sank.

The company said in a statement that second-quarter profit slipped to 49.307 million pesos ($3.8 million) from 1.512 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
