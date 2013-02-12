UPDATE 1-Mexican conglomerate Alfa Q4 profit jumps 57 percent

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter profit of 1.497 billion pesos ($116.3 million), an increase of 57 percent from the 952.6 million peso profit logged in the same period a year ago.

The company said in a statement that market trends in auto parts, telecoms and hydrocarbons were positive in the final quarter of last year, while the petrochemical business continued to face volatile conditions, especially in Asia.

Quarterly revenue at the Monterrey-based Alfa reached 48.05 billion pesos during the October-December period, down slightly from 48.34 billion a year earlier.