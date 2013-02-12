版本:
Mexico's Alfa to issue $300 mln in debt in coming weeks-CFO

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexico's Alfa conglomerate announced on Tuesday that it would issue $300 million in seven-year notes in a global offering in the coming weeks, the company's chief financial officer Ramon Leal said.

The issuance is part of a larger $1 billion refinancing project announced by Alfa in October.
