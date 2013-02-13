版本:
Shares in Mexico's Alfa fall on petrochemical outlook

MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Shares in Mexico's Alfa conglomerate fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday, following weak expectations for its Alpek petrochemical business and a less favorable Credit Suisse recommendation for the subsidiary.

Shares were down 6.35 percent in morning trading at 26.70 pesos a share.

