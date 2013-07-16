Mexico's Alfa slightly raises 2013 revenue forecast

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday raised its expected revenue forecast for 2013 to $15.95 billion from the $15.87 billion announced in February.
The company said its forecast for its biggest affiliate, petrochemicals company Alpek, remains in line with its February forecast for full-year revenue of $7 billion.
Alfa on Monday reported sharply lower second-quarter profit, hurt by a weaker Mexican peso and one-time charges related to a factory sale at Alpek.
Shares in Alfa were down 0.78 percent at 32.00 pesos in morning trading. Alpek shares were down 3.1 percent at 26.88 pesos.
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.