Mexico's Alfa says to build new autoparts plant for VW in Russia

MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
said on Thursday its autoparts unit Nemak plans to build a new
plant to supply German carmaker Volkswagen in Russia,
representing a $80 million investment.
The plant, which should begin operation in 2015, will
manufacture cylinder heads and engine blocks for a new
high-technology motor for Volkswagen in Russia,
according to a statement.
Russian law requires auto manufacturers in the country to
use mostly locally produced parts, the statement said.
Monterrey-based Alfa, which also groups phone services and
petrochemicals companies, earlier this week reported a sharply
lower second-quarter profit hurt by charges at its petrochemical
unit.
Alfa shares were down 0.37 percent at 32.53 pesos
in morning trading on Thursday,