Despite peso slump, Mexico's Alfa still plans food unit IPO

MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
is still planning an initial public offering of its refrigerated
food unit Sigma but will proceed cautiously given the recent
slump in the peso, the company said on Thursday.
Alfa is considering listing Sigma "sooner rather
than later," Alfa's Chief Executive Officer Alvaro Fernandez
Garza said at an event in Mexico City.
Fernandez added, however, that "the foreign exchange
environment now in Mexico is not necessarily favorable for
listing a company that has a lot of revenue in pesos."
This month, Alfa's car parts unit, Nemak, raised about
11.897 billion pesos ($722.96 million) in an IPO, including
additional shares sold as part of the overallotment option.
In February, Alfa's chief financial officer had said the
company hoped to carry out IPOs for Nemak and Sigma in the
second or third quarter of 2015.
($1 = 16.4560 Mexican pesos)
