Alfa shares fall more than 1 pct after Axtel deal announced

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Shares in Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa fell by more than one percent early on Friday after the company said on Thursday it would take a majority stake in telecoms firm Axtel.
Axtel shares rose by more than 6 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation