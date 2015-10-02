版本:
Alfa shares fall more than 1 pct after Axtel deal announced

MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Shares in Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa fell by more than one percent early on Friday after the company said on Thursday it would take a majority stake in telecoms firm Axtel.

Axtel shares rose by more than 6 percent in early trade.

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)

