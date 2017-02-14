Mexico's Alfa reports $43 million loss in 4th-qtr

MEXICO CITY Feb 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday reported a loss of 889.7 million pesos ($43 million) in the fourth-quarter of 2016, compared to a profit of 162 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

The company, which operates petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated food businesses, reported revenue of 76.7 billion pesos, an increase of 18 percent from the same period a year prior.

($1 = 20.64 pesos on Dec. 30) (Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Noe Torres)