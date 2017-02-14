Mexico's Alfa reports $43 million loss in 4th-qtr

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
MEXICO CITY Feb 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday reported a loss of 889.7 million pesos ($43 million) in the fourth-quarter of 2016, compared to a profit of 162 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
The company, which operates petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated food businesses, reported revenue of 76.7 billion pesos, an increase of 18 percent from the same period a year prior.
($1 = 20.64 pesos on Dec. 30) (Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Noe Torres)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
