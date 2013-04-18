UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa reports lower first-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, April 18 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
said on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell 17
percent.
The company said in a statement that profit fell to 2.631
billion pesos ($213 million) from 3.189 billion pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
The Monterrey-based company said costs rose 3 percent, while
financial income slid as Mexico's peso strengthened during the
quarter.
Alfa, which owns auto parts and petrochemical businesses,
did not immediately provide further details.
The company's shares closed down 1.57 percent at 29.41
pesos.