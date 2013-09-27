Mexico's Alfa plans IPO of Sigma food unit -Bloomberg

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and
other products, is planning an initial public offering of its
food unit Sigma Alimentos, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Sigma, which sells ham, cheese and yogurt among other
refrigerated foods, had sales of 45.476 billion pesos ($3.46
billion) in 2012, or 23 percent of Alfa's total revenue,
according to Alfa's annual report.
Alfa launched an IPO of its Alpek petrochemical
unit last year, and company executives have previously said they
would be open to listing other units of the Monterrey-based
company.
Sigma operates in the United States, Mexico and Central and
South America and produces brands that are well-known in Mexico,
including Fud and Nochebuena.
The company has hired Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of
America Corp and Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte to manage the
stock offering, Bloomberg reported.
Enrique Flores, spokesman for Alfa, declined to comment,
citing a company policy of not commenting on rumors.
Alfa shares have risen 36 percent so far this year, while
Alpek shares are down 13.6 percent this year.
Mexican companies and real estate investment trusts have
been raising equity capital at a record rate this year, selling
almost $10 billion in shares.
Earlier this week, dairy company Lala said it was planning
an intial public offering.