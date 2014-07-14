UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa's revenue boosted by auto parts sales

BRIEF-Teck CEO says second-quarter outlook "very solid"
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
(Adds detail on revenue, Nemak)
MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Monday its second-quarter revenue rose slightly, helped by a pickup in sales from its auto parts business, Nemak.
The company, which took hefty restructuring charges in the year-earlier period, reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit to 1.915 billion pesos ($147.5 million) from 49 million pesos a year earlier.
Revenue at Alfa, which manufactures car parts and refrigerated foods as well as petrochemicals, rose 2.85 percent from the year-earlier quarter to 52.326 billion pesos.
"Nemak reported record quarterly core profit, capitalizing on solid sales in North America and a sustained recovery in Europe," said Alfa Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez Garza in a statement.
Shares in Alfa closed up 1.84 percent at 37.11 pesos before the company reported its results. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
HOUSTON, April 25 Valero Energy Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Joe Gorder said he expects costs for renewable fuel credits to drag on the company's returns in the second quarter of 2017.
* EU to ban online discrimination based on place of residence