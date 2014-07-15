版本:
2014年 7月 16日

Mexico's Alfa lowers 2014 core profit guidance

MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday lowered its 2014 core profit guidance to $1.95 billion from $1.97 billion, after weak results from its petrochemicals unit in the first half of the year.

Alfa, which reported results on Monday, also operates a car parts manufacturer and produces refrigerated foods. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
