Mexico's Alfa to seek Gulf of Mexico oil drilling contracts

MONTERREY, April 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa plans to participate in bidding for drilling contracts in shallow-water sites in the Gulf of Mexico and has its sights set on mature oil fields, the company's president said on Wednesday.

Alfa decided not to participate in the first round of contracts that went up for grabs as part of a major overhaul of Mexico's energy sector, board president Armando Garza said.

"We are going to participate in other rounds of shallow-water production and we're going to participate in ... mature oil fields," Garza said at a press conference.

Alfa already provides oilfield services to Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex and it is also a significant operator in the Eagle Ford Formation in south Texas.

The company has also said it plans to ramp up its electricity generation over the next five years in the wake of the energy sector reform.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)