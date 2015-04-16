Mexico's Alfa to seek Gulf of Mexico oil drilling contracts

MONTERREY, April 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
plans to participate in bidding for drilling
contracts in shallow-water sites in the Gulf of Mexico and has
its sights set on mature oil fields, the company's president
said on Wednesday.
Alfa decided not to participate in the first round of
contracts that went up for grabs as part of a major overhaul of
Mexico's energy sector, board president Armando Garza said.
"We are going to participate in other rounds of
shallow-water production and we're going to participate in ...
mature oil fields," Garza said at a press conference.
Alfa already provides oilfield services to Mexico's
state-run oil company Pemex and it is also a significant
operator in the Eagle Ford Formation in south Texas.
The company has also said it plans to ramp up its
electricity generation over the next five years in the wake of
the energy sector reform.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)