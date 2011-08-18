Mexico's Alfa parts unit refinances $1 bln loan

* Refinances 5-yr syndicated loan

* Syndicate arranges $145 mln credit line

MEXICO CITY Aug 18 Mexican auto parts company Nemak, owned by conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX), said on Thursday it refinanced a $1 billion loan to pre-pay existing debt.

Nemak said the five-year syndicated loan was partly denominated in euros and partly in dollars to reflect the fact it has revenue in both currencies.

Finance director Ramon Leal said in a statement the proceeds would pay a loan the company had negotiated in 2009.

The bank syndicate also arranged a $145 million credit line for the company for working capital, the statement said.

The Monterrey-based company said the deal was the largest syndicated loan arranged for a private company in Mexico this year.

Alfa, which has benefited from high demand for goods manufactured by its Alpek petrochemical business, last month raised its outlook for 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to $1.69 billion from $1.595 billion. [ID:nN1E76K10F] (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)