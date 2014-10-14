版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 05:57 BJT

Mexico's Alfa plans possible IPO of Sigma, Newmak units in 2015

MONTERREY Oct 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa is planning a possible initial public offering of its Sigma and Nemak subsidiaries next year, the company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

The IPOs would allow Alfa to lower its debt burden, CFO Ramon Leal said during a call with analysts. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐