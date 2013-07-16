版本:
Shares of Mexico's Alpek fall more than 4 pct on weak Q2 report

MEXICO CITY, July 16 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek dropped more 4.58 pct in early morning trading on Tuesday due to the company's weak second-quarter earnings report.

Shares traded at 26.47 pesos at 8:38 a.m. Mexico City time.

