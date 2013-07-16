Shares of Mexico's Alpek fall more than 4 pct on weak Q2 report

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek dropped more 4.58 pct in early morning trading on Tuesday due to the company's weak second-quarter earnings report.
Shares traded at 26.47 pesos at 8:38 a.m. Mexico City time.
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.