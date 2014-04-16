UPDATE 1-Shares of Mexico's Alpek fall more than 4 pct after earnings

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
(Adds fall in Alfa share price)
MEXICO CITY, April 16 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek slumped on Wednesday after the company's parent, conglomerate Alfa, reported weak quarterly earnings a day earlier.
Shares of Alpek fell 4.11 percent to 21.25 pesos in early trading.
Meanwhile, shares of Alfa were down 4.12 percent at 33.23 pesos. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Alden Bentley)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.