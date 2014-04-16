版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 16日 星期三 21:55 BJT

UPDATE 1-Shares of Mexico's Alpek fall more than 4 pct after earnings

(Adds fall in Alfa share price)

MEXICO CITY, April 16 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek slumped on Wednesday after the company's parent, conglomerate Alfa, reported weak quarterly earnings a day earlier.

Shares of Alpek fell 4.11 percent to 21.25 pesos in early trading.

Meanwhile, shares of Alfa were down 4.12 percent at 33.23 pesos. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Alden Bentley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐