UPDATE 1-Shares of Mexico's Alpek fall more than 4 pct after earnings

MEXICO CITY, April 16 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek slumped on Wednesday after the company's parent, conglomerate Alfa, reported weak quarterly earnings a day earlier.

Shares of Alpek fell 4.11 percent to 21.25 pesos in early trading.

Meanwhile, shares of Alfa were down 4.12 percent at 33.23 pesos. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Alden Bentley)