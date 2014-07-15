Mexico's Alpek lowers 2014 core profit expectations

MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican petrochemical company Alpek on Tuesday said it is lowering its 2014 core profit guidance to around $500 million after weak results in the first six months of the year.

Alpek is a subsidiary of conglomerate Alfa , which on Monday said its petrochemical unit put a dampener on results even as autoparts unit Nemak drove a slight increase in overall revenue. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)