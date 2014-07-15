Mexico's Alpek lowers 2014 core profit expectations

BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican petrochemical company Alpek on Tuesday said it is lowering its 2014 core profit guidance to around $500 million after weak results in the first six months of the year.
Alpek is a subsidiary of conglomerate Alfa , which on Monday said its petrochemical unit put a dampener on results even as autoparts unit Nemak drove a slight increase in overall revenue. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Arrow reports increased net income; strong loan growth continues
* Citizens First Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results