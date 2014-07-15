版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 22:58 BJT

Mexico's Alpek lowers 2014 core profit expectations

MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican petrochemical company Alpek on Tuesday said it is lowering its 2014 core profit guidance to around $500 million after weak results in the first six months of the year.

Alpek is a subsidiary of conglomerate Alfa , which on Monday said its petrochemical unit put a dampener on results even as autoparts unit Nemak drove a slight increase in overall revenue. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐