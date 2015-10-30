Mexico regulator fines restaurant operator Alsea

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MONTERREY Oct 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Friday said it must pay a fine of 25.7 million pesos ($1.56 million) to the competition regulator for not providing advance notice of its purchase of a stake in retailer Grupo Axo two years ago.
Alsea, which operates PF Chang's, Starbucks, Burger King and other restaurants, in 2013 purchased a 25 percent stake in Axo, giving it a foothold in the retail clothing market.
"The firm is evaluating legal alternatives with which to challenge this decision," Alsea said in a statement.
Axo, which distributes and retails international clothing and cosmetic brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Coach, also said it received a fine from Cofece, totaling 2.98 million pesos.
($1 = 16.4970 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela López, writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.