Mexico's Alsea names former Wal-Mart executive as new CEO

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Wednesday that it has named a former executive of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) as its new chief Executive, replacing Alberto Torrado, one of the company's founders.
Renzo Casillo will take over from Nov. 14, the firm said in a notice to the stock exchange.
Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King, said Torrado will continue to chair the company's board of directors.
Alsea's shares closed on Wednesday at 67.71 pesos, down 3.17 percent, before the statement was published. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.