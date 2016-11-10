版本:
Mexico's Alsea names former Wal-Mart executive as new CEO

MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Wednesday that it has named a former executive of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) as its new chief Executive, replacing Alberto Torrado, one of the company's founders.

Renzo Casillo will take over from Nov. 14, the firm said in a notice to the stock exchange.

Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King, said Torrado will continue to chair the company's board of directors.

Alsea's shares closed on Wednesday at 67.71 pesos, down 3.17 percent, before the statement was published. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)

