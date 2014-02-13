Mexico's Alsea says 4th-qtr profit more than doubles

MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and
Burger King chains among others, on Thursday said its
fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by sales from
new stores as well as higher revenue from its older restaurants.
The company reported a profit of 274.6 million pesos ($20.9
million) in the October-December period, up from a profit of
132.4 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Alsea said revenue rose 21.7 percent to 4.416 billion pesos.
Same-store sales, or sales from stores open at least one
year, increased 9.8 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
The company said in September it would buy Wal-Mart de
Mexico's restaurant unit, VIPS, for 8.2 billion pesos.