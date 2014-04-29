Mexican restaurant operator Alsea says 1st-qtr profit up 33 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican restaurant
operator Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger
King chains among others, on Tuesday said its first-quarter
profit rose 33 percent, helped by strong revenue growth despite
a new junk food tax.
The company reported a profit of 86.8 million pesos (US$6.4
million) in the January-March period, compared with a profit of
65.1 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Alsea said revenue rose 17.5 percent to 3.992 billion pesos.
The company is seeking to raise about 4 billion pesos to
complete its purchase of Vips, the restaurant division of
Wal-Mart de Mexico, which is still pending
regulatory approval.
Alsea shares closed up 0.74 percent at 46.57 pesos on
Tuesday, before the company reported its results.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)