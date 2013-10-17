版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 05:28 BJT

CORRECTED-Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reports higher 3rd-qtr profit

(In second paragraph, corrects profit figures for both latest and year-ago quarters to millions of pesos, not billions)

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Domino's Pizza and Burger King in Mexico, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit more than doubled as sales rose in tandem with cafe and restaurant openings.

The company, which also operates the Starbucks coffee chain in Mexico, Chile and Argentina and Colombia, reported a quarterly profit of 183.8 million pesos ($13.97 million), compared with 84.3 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Alsea said net sales rose 16.6 percent to 4.082 billion pesos.

Alsea said it opened 229 units in the last year across Latin America.

In September, Alsea announced its 8.2 billion peso ($626.96 million) purchase of Wal-Mart de Mexico's restaurant unit.

($1 = 13.1524 pesos at end of September) (Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐