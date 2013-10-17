CORRECTED-Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reports higher 3rd-qtr profit

(In second paragraph, corrects profit figures for both latest and year-ago quarters to millions of pesos, not billions)

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Domino's Pizza and Burger King in Mexico, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit more than doubled as sales rose in tandem with cafe and restaurant openings.

The company, which also operates the Starbucks coffee chain in Mexico, Chile and Argentina and Colombia, reported a quarterly profit of 183.8 million pesos ($13.97 million), compared with 84.3 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Alsea said net sales rose 16.6 percent to 4.082 billion pesos.

Alsea said it opened 229 units in the last year across Latin America.

In September, Alsea announced its 8.2 billion peso ($626.96 million) purchase of Wal-Mart de Mexico's restaurant unit.

